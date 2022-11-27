Explore ways to solve public problems through innovative methods: Telangana CM to officials

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday stressed the need for all government departments to work together in coordination to provide quality facilities to people.

The Chief Minister held a high-level meeting here to review the development works undertaken by the Municipal Department across the state, along with further improvement of infrastructure in Nizamabad city, an official release said.

''Ways should be explored to solve public problems from time to time through innovative methods rather than conventional methods. For that, all the government departments have to work together in coordination,'' Rao explained to the officials.

Public needs are increasing in tune with growing economic resources and wealth in Telangana. Accordingly, everyone should work together to provide good facilities to people, he said.

''Today, Telangana has achieved qualitative development in all fields from a situation where there were no minimum facilities in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh government. People experienced quality facilities in infrastructure such as agriculture, irrigation, drinking water, electricity, roads, education, medicine etc. Rural economy has achieved qualitative growth,'' Rao said, according to the release.

The Chief Minister said that the demand for improving civic amenities is on the rise which is because of the faith people repose in the state government.

''Government hospitals and other institutions that have not seen public support in the past are receiving huge popularity today. Reverse migration is taking place in Telangana. Around 30 lakh people have come to Telangana from neighbouring states for work. Revenues and financial resources have increased in Telangana. Administrative reforms are implemented and the governance reached the doorstep of people,'' Rao said.

The Chief Minister further made it clear that development in Nizamabad city, which is on the path of progress, should be more vibrant. The works should be completed as planned in two and half months and he will visit the city, he said.

Telangana State Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao explained to the Chief Minister on the development works undertaken by the municipal department in the state.

