Nagpur: Man held for raping 5-year-old girl

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-11-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 22:15 IST
A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl in Nagpur, a police official said on Sunday.

The 35-year-old man lured the girl with chocolates on Saturday evening and raped her, though she managed to escape some time later and alert kin and neighbours, the Jaripatka police station official said.

''The people of the vicinity surrounded the house but the accused managed to flee. He was arrested from Mominpura area through mobile phone tracking. He has been charged with rape and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act,'' the official said.

