Left Menu

CBI arrests man impersonating its joint director

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 14:57 IST
CBI arrests man impersonating its joint director
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has arrested a man who allegedly met private individuals at the Tamil Nadu Bhavan here and demanded costly gifts posing as a joint director of the agency, officials said on Monday.

The arrested, identified as Visakhapatnam-resident Kovvi Reddy Srinivas Rao, allegedly demanded gifts from private individuals assuring them of lobbying with unidentified public servants on their behalf for getting favourable response in various matters, including in cases registered by different central investigative agencies, they said.

It is alleged that Rao posing as a senior IPS officer allegedly met six persons after coming to the national capital on November 22 on various occasions, allegedly offering them favourable outcome in various matters pending before government authorities, they said.

From offering employment to allowing entry of goods vehicles of a private company during no-entry hours in the National Capital Region, Rao assured solutions to problems faced by his victims, they said.

He also demanded costly gifts from private persons by claiming that the gifts needed to be further handed over to senior government officers, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
3
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022