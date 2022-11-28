Alert level raised for Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano after eruption - USGS
Reuters | Hawaii | Updated: 28-11-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 15:47 IST
- Country:
- United States
An eruption began in the summit caldera of the Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii on Sunday night, the U.S. Geological Service's volcanic activity notice said.
"At this time, lava flows are contained within the summit area and are not threatening downslope communities," the notification said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement