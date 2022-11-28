Russian with satellite phone held at Jollygrant airport
Victor Semonov who lives in Moscow was arrested on Sunday, sub inspector in charge of Jollygrant police post Uttam Ramola said. A case has been registered against the Russian national on the basis of a complaint filed by a Central Industrial Security Force CISF official, Ramola said.
A Russian national was held at the Jollygrant airport for carrying a satellite phone without proper documents, police said here on Monday. Victor Semonov who lives in Moscow was arrested on Sunday, sub inspector in charge of Jollygrant police post Uttam Ramola said. A case has been registered against the Russian national on the basis of a complaint filed by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official, Ramola said. Carrying of satellite phones without prior permission of competent authorities is illegal.
