Researcher accused of spying for China granted bail in Canada
A researcher charged with espionage in Canada for allegedly trying to steal trade secrets to benefit China was granted bail on Monday by a Canadian judge, according to the researcher's lawyer.
Yuesheng Wang, 35, who worked at Canada's largest electricity producer Hydro-Quebec as a battery materials researcher, was arrested earlier this month and is facing four charges in total, including fraud, for obtaining trade secrets, and breach of trust by public officers. Wang's attorney Gary Martin said he was satisfied with the judge's decision to grant his client bail.
"We still have a lot of work to do."
