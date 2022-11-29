Left Menu

White House: Talks with EU on Russia oil price cap going well

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-11-2022 01:53 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 01:53 IST
A White House spokesperson on Monday said talks with the European Union about a Russian oil price cap are going well.

Spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that he did not see inordinate pressure to take more action on the cap.

