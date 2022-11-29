UP BJP leader asked to surrender in court in 2013 knife attack against student leader

A local court here on Tuesday ordered former BJP minister Anand Swaroop Shukla and four others to surrender in court by December 2 in connection with a life threatening attack against a student leader nine years ago. Special Judge Hussain Ahmed Ansari of the local MP/MLA court issued the order in student leader Sudhir Ojha's case, Ojha's advocate Dinesh Tiwari said. Ojha was attacked on January 15, 2013, with a knife in Satish Chandra Mahavidyalaya of Kotwali area of Ballia city.

