Left Menu

Contraband drugs worth more than Rs 3cr seized in Assam

Keep it up. In a separate operation under Bokajan sub-division of Karbi Anglong district, a joint team of police and CRPF intercepted a truck coming from Nagaland at a check post in Dalai Tinali area on Tuesday morning, police said.The checking was conducted based on specific information, and 18 kg of opium kept in 19 packets were recovered, they said.The contraband drug is worth around Rs 10 lakh in the international market.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-11-2022 13:50 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 13:48 IST
Contraband drugs worth more than Rs 3cr seized in Assam
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over 500 kg of contraband drugs allegedly being smuggled through Assam were recovered by security agencies in two operations on Tuesday, police officers said.

Six persons were arrested in this connection during operations carried out in Guwahati, and Karbi Anglong district, they said.

In the first incident, ganja, worth around Rs 3-3.5 crore, was recovered from a truck in the Gorchuk area of Guwahati, Joint Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, Partha Sarathi Mahanta, told reporters.

"The truck was coming from Tripura and we recovered the drugs from a hidden chamber inside the truck," he said.

Four persons, all hailing from Bihar, have been arrested in this connection.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted "#AssamAgainstDrugs @GuwahatiPol intercepted a truck coming from a neighbouring state and seized 500 kg Ganja at Gorchuk, Guwahati. Also apprehended four accused. Great efforts by @assampolice in combating the drug menace. Keep it up." In a separate operation under Bokajan sub-division of Karbi Anglong district, a joint team of police and CRPF intercepted a truck coming from Nagaland at a check post in Dalai Tinali area on Tuesday morning, police said.

"The checking was conducted based on specific information, and 18 kg of opium kept in 19 packets were recovered," they said.

The contraband drug is worth around Rs 10 lakh in the international market. Two persons from Senapati district of Manipur were arrested in the operation, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022