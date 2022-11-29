KOLKATA BULLION CLOSING
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-11-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 14:46 IST
SILVER RDY.(BAR) : Rs.61,950.00(62,050.00) Per Kg.
SILVER RDY.(PORTION) : Rs.62,050.00(62,150.00) Per Kg.
GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.53,400.00(53,400.00) Per 10 Gms.
GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.50,650.00(50,650.00)Per 10 Gms.
HALLMARKED GOLD(22-CT) RDY. : Rs.51,400.00(51,400.00) Per 10 Gms.
---- NOTE: GST as applicable will be charged extra.
