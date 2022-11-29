Left Menu

Two advocates elevated as judges to Bombay HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 15:37 IST
Two advocates elevated as judges to Bombay HC
Two advocates were on Tuesday appointed as additional judges of the Bombay High Court.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted about the appointment of Santosh Govindrao Chapalgaonkar and Milind Manohar Sathaye.

Additional judges are usually appointed for two years before being elevated as permanent judges.

As on November 1, the Bombay High Court had vacancy of 28 judges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

