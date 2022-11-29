Left Menu

Youth in UP's Buduan booked for drowning rat

Manoj Kumar was booked on Monday under the Section 429 slaughtering an animal of the Indian Penal Code and also under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, police said. Mishra had then said that since rats do not come under the category of animals, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act does not apply in the case.

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 29-11-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 16:01 IST
Youth in UP's Buduan booked for drowning rat
  • Country:
  • India

A youth here has been booked for throwing a rat in a drain after tying a stone to its tail, police said on Tuesday. Manoj Kumar was booked on Monday under the Section 429 (slaughtering an animal) of the Indian Penal Code and also under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, police said. Though he was let out on bail the same day, the forensic report on the incident is awaited, which will lay the ground for further action, police said. The matter was reported to police on Friday by animal activist Vikendra Sharma, who entered the ditch to save the rodent, which died after some time.

Deputy SP (City) Alok Mishra had earlier said that on the basis of the complaint, the dead rat was sent to a veterinary hospital in Buduan for a forensic exam, and the accused was summoned to the police station. However, after the staff there refused to conduct the examination, the rat was sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly, he said. Mishra had then said that since rats do not come under the category of 'animals', the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act does not apply in the case. However, after District Veterinary Officer Dr AK Jadaun described the rat as an animal, a case was registered against Manoj on Monday, SHO Kotwali Harpal Singh Balyan said.

Now it is up to the court to decide whether the case stands or not, Jadaun said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022