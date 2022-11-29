Left Menu

Slovak foreign minister: should help Ukraine come as close as possible to NATO membership

Slovak foreign minister: should help Ukraine come as close as possible to NATO membership
Rastislav Kacer Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Slovak Republic

Ukraine's bid for NATO membership will be discussed at a meeting of the alliance's foreign ministers, Slovak Foreign Minister Rastislav Kacer said on Tuesday, and help should be given to get the country as close as possible in the process.

"We will discuss the will of Ukraine to join NATO as it was expressed. That will be an issue," Kacer said on arrival to the meeting.

"We need to take this seriously and help Ukraine go through the process of coming as close as possible to membership, and then when we are ready, so the transition to full membership will be very smooth."

