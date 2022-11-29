Two sentenced to death by Odisha court for raping, killing 8-year-old girl
- Country:
- India
Two persons were sentenced to death by a fast-track court in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district on Tuesday for raping and killing an eight-year-old girl.
The incident happened in 2014 in Tirtol police station area.
The girl was returning home from a shop after buying chocolates when allegedly four people took her to a secluded spot, and took turns in raping her. They killed her after that, according to the prosecution.
The POCSO court acquitted two other people for lack of evidence against them.
Sheikh Asif and Sheikh Alik were sentenced to death by the court after being convicted of gang rape and murder, among other charges.
The court gave the verdict after examining the statements of 27 witnesses.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- POCSO
- Odisha
- Jagatsinghpur district
- Sheikh Alik
ALSO READ
POCSO not meant to criminalise consensual romantic relationship between young adults: Delhi HC
Man arrested under POCSO on charge of molesting minor girl in Assam
10 years of Pocso: 3 acquittals for each conviction, finds study
POCSO court in Kavaratti awards double life imprisonment for couple in rape of two minor girls
POCSO's conflict with young adults: Experts call for special provision for consensual relationships