Three held for attacking and stripping youth in Goa

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 29-11-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 18:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a youth and stripping him in public near Margao town in Goa, police said on Tuesday.

A viral video of the incident which occurred on Sunday shows six men beating up a youth with rods, and stones, and stripping him before dragging him on the main road at Colva Circle, a police officer said.

The provocation for the attack is not known yet, he said, adding three more men who were involved in the attack are on the run.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

