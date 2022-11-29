Left Menu

Odisha Police destroy drugs worth Rs 9 crore

PTI | Khurda | Updated: 29-11-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 18:40 IST
Odisha Police destroy drugs worth Rs 9 crore
Brown sugar and ganja worth Rs 9 crore were destroyed by the Odisha Police on Tuesday, officials said.

The drugs -- 8.74 kg of brown sugar and 217.4 kg of ganja -- were destroyed at a designated incinerator in Tangiapada in Khurda, they said.

The drugs were seized in seven different cases, police said in a statement.

As the trial of narcotics cases takes time, seized drugs remain stocked at police stations and court, exposed to all kinds of vulnerabilities, it said.

Accordingly, the drugs were destroyed in presence of officers of the State Forensic Science laboratory and members of the State Pollution Control Board, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

