Russia says nuclear treaty still effective despite postponement of talks with U.S. - RIA
Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 19:29 IST
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday that the New START treat on nuclear arms control between Russia and the United States remained effective, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.
That was despite a lack of mutual inspections and Russia's last-minute decision to call off talks of a joint commission this week, Ryabkov added.
