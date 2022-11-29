Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 19:44 IST
India continues to make strides in world of manufacturing: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed happiness on Phone exports getting more than double YoY in April-Oct as mobile phone exports raced past $5-billion mark within 7 months. This is more than double of $2.2 billion that India clocked in same period last year.

On a tweet by Union Minister Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Prime Minister replied:

"India continues to make strides in the world of manufacturing."

(With Inputs from PIB)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

