India continues to make strides in world of manufacturing: PM Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed happiness on Phone exports getting more than double YoY in April-Oct as mobile phone exports raced past $5-billion mark within 7 months. This is more than double of $2.2 billion that India clocked in same period last year.

On a tweet by Union Minister Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Prime Minister replied:

"India continues to make strides in the world of manufacturing."

(With Inputs from PIB)