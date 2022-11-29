India continues to make strides in world of manufacturing: PM Modi
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 19:44 IST
- Country:
- India
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed happiness on Phone exports getting more than double YoY in April-Oct as mobile phone exports raced past $5-billion mark within 7 months. This is more than double of $2.2 billion that India clocked in same period last year.
On a tweet by Union Minister Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Prime Minister replied:
"India continues to make strides in the world of manufacturing."
(With Inputs from PIB)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Advertisement