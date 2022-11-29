Left Menu

French police stop around 50 migrants on way to Britain

French police stopped close to 50 migrants on Tuesday from attempting to cross the English Channel to Britain after mild weather and calm waters led a growing number of people to undertake the dangerous journey in recent days. Guy Allemand, the mayor of the small village of Sangatte near Calais, said some migrants had been forced by police to turn back, but that another 100 had made it to the high seas.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-11-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 19:49 IST
French police stop around 50 migrants on way to Britain
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • France

French police stopped close to 50 migrants on Tuesday from attempting to cross the English Channel to Britain after mild weather and calm waters led a growing number of people to undertake the dangerous journey in recent days.

Guy Allemand, the mayor of the small village of Sangatte near Calais, said some migrants had been forced by police to turn back, but that another 100 had made it to the high seas. Trafficking networks have recently changed their method, he said.

"They now arrive with 'taxi boats' and the refugees are being asked to run into the water to catch them ... rather than launching their own boats from the beach," he told Reuters. On a beach close to the city of Calais, migrants were seen walking along the coast with their belongings wrapped in foil blankets slung over their shoulders, while police inspected two rubber dinghies.

One woman, who did not give her name, told Reuters the boat she had tried to travel on had suffered engine failure, and police had arrived soon after. So far this year more than 40,000 people have crossed the Channel to Britain in small boats, up from 28,526 last year. Unusually mild November weather lead to an hike in departures in recent days.

Earlier this month, Britain and France signed an agreement worth 72.2 million euros ($74.5 million) over the coming year to ramp up efforts to stop illegal migrants from making perilous journeys across the Channel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022