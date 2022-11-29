CRPF commando injured in firing by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district
- Country:
- India
A commando of the CRPF's jungle warfare unit CoBRA was seriously injured on Tuesday when suspected Naxalites opened fire at a newly set up camp of the paramilitary force in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said.
The incident took place between 4:30 pm to 5 pm at Dabbakonta village under Chintagufa police station limits where the Central Reserve Police Force set up a camp recently, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.
“A head constable belonging to 202nd battalion of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) suffered critical injuries in the attack. He was shifted to the CRPF's field hospital in nearby Bheji village,'' he said.
Additional security forces were rushed to the spot and a combing operation was underway in the nearby area, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
CBI books CRPF commandant for amassing disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.14 cr
CRPF to organise All India Police Lawn Tennis Championship 2022 from November 15
Woman attacked by elephant on CRPF training college
CRPF establishes 3 new bases in LWE hit areas of Chhattisgarh, J'khand
Centre accords 'X' category CRPF armed security to 4 BJP leaders in Punjab