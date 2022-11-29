Left Menu

Maha: Two crushed to death by truck in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 29-11-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 20:22 IST
Maha: Two crushed to death by truck in Nagpur
Two persons were killed when a speeding truck ran over them after they fell off their motorcycle in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at Kodegaon village on Khapa-Saoner road around 3.30 pm, an official said.

The victims Lokesh Dhanraj Gharat (21) and Aditya Satyapal Kanojia (17) were heading towards Khapa from Saoner on a motorcycle, he said.

In order to avoid getting hit by a truck coming from the opposite direction, brakes were applied by the motorcyclist and the two-wheeler skidded, the official said.

The duo fell and were crushed by the truck, he said, adding that the victims were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead. An offence under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act was registered by Khapa police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

