ATM cash box stolen in J’khand’s Dhanbad

An ATM cash box of a state-run bank was stolen by miscreants in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Jamadoba Ambedkar Chowk, around 180 kms from the state's capital Ranchi, a senior officer said. However, the amount available in the cash box was not known yet, he said.

An amount of Rs 10.50 lakh in cash was deposited in the ATM cash box on November 26, an official said.

“Police reached the spot and found that ATM was broken. The cash box was uprooted from the machine. Then, branch officers of the bank were informed about it,” the officer of Jorapokhar Police Station said. CCTV cameras of the ATM kiosk were reportedly found to be defunct for the last 20 days and the bank had not deployed any security guard there, he said.

In June, burglars had taken away an automated teller machine near the Topchachi Chowk area of the district. The dismantled parts of the ATM were found on side of NH-2 in Atka village in Giridih district.

