Report: Former St. Vincent journalist found guilty of murder

A former newspaper reporter in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been found guilty of murder in the killing of a banker nearly six years ago.

Junior Jarvis was convicted on Monday in the fatal shooting of Randy Lawrence in February 2017 in the community of Arnos Vale, the Searchlight newspaper reported. Jarvis had been a reporter for Searchlight.

Jarvis was also found guilty of attempted murder in the shooting of a woman shortly after Lawrence's killing.

Authorities have said Jarvis killed Lawrence just hours after they argued at a bar.

An attorney for Jarvis could not be immediately reached for comment.

Jarvis is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

