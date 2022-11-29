Left Menu

Report: Former St. Vincent journalist found guilty of murder

PTI | Sanjuan | Updated: 29-11-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 22:00 IST
Report: Former St. Vincent journalist found guilty of murder

A former newspaper reporter in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been found guilty of murder in the killing of a banker nearly six years ago.

Junior Jarvis was convicted on Monday in the fatal shooting of Randy Lawrence in February 2017 in the community of Arnos Vale, the Searchlight newspaper reported. Jarvis had been a reporter for Searchlight.

Jarvis was also found guilty of attempted murder in the shooting of a woman shortly after Lawrence's killing.

Authorities have said Jarvis killed Lawrence just hours after they argued at a bar.

An attorney for Jarvis could not be immediately reached for comment.

Jarvis is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022