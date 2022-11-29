MP Dhairyasheel Mane appointed chief of Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute expert committee

MP Dhairyasheel Mane has been appointed the chief of an expert committee formed by the Maharashtra government regarding the writ petition in the Supreme Court on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday congratulated Mane, first-time MP from Hatkanangale in Kolhapur district in southern Maharashtra, for the appointment, an official release said.

Members of the expert committee include advocate Ram Apte, Dinesh Aulkar and Dr R V Patil as special coordinator. Principal secretary of state Law and Justice department is also included as a coordinator while the secretary of the department looking into the matter of border dispute is the member secretary, it added.

The dispute, rekindled recently because of some statements by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, relates to Maharashtra's claim on Belgaum and some other border areas in the southern state which have sizable Marathi-speaking population.

