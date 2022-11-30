Left Menu

Extortion case accused escapes police custody; rearrested

A man held on charges of extortion and kidnapping escaped from police custody when he was taken to Sector 56 here for recovering a car used in the crime, police said on Tuesday.

He was later arrested, they said. According to police, the accused Rajat (21), a resident of Wazirabad village, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly kidnapping and extorting Rs 70,000 from a teenager and was on two-day police remand. On Tuesday, he was taken to Sector 56 to recover the car used by him to kidnap the teen boy. He, however, pushed away the cops and escaped. The police then swung into action and a team led by Inspector Manoj Kumar, SHO, Sector 9 A police station, finally arrested the accused from the city. “We nabbed the accused within hours of him escaping the police custody. Another case has also been registered against him at Sector 56 police station,'' Kumar said. PTI CORR SRY SRY

