YS Sharmila's protest march stopped, cops tow away vehicle with her inside it

YSR Telangana Party founder Y S Sharmila was on Tuesday arrested by the police here when she and her party workers were marching towards 'Pragathi Bhavan', Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's official residence complex-cum-camp office in protest against the alleged attack on her and her party activists by the ruling TRS cadre.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed concern over the developments and the consequent arrest of YSRTP president.

The governor expressed anguish at the way Sharmila was arrested and concern about her safety and health condition, a release from Raj Bhavan said on Tuesday night.

The visuals of towing away of Sharmila's car when she was inside it were disturbing, it said.

Tamilisai Soundararajan stated that whatever may be the political background or ideology women leaders and women cadres need to be treated in a more dignified and respectful way, the release added.

Condemning the alleged attack during the state-wide padayatra called 'Praja Prasthanam' taken up by Sharmila in Warangal district on Monday, the YSR Telangana Party chief alongwith party supporters marched towards the chief minister's camp office to lay siege to it, but were stopped by police on the way.

TV visuals showed during the march, she got inside a vehicle, (windowpanes of which were damaged) and was driving it, but was stopped by police.

After she refused to come out of it, police brought a crane and towed away the vehicle as she sat inside it.

Some of her followers were also whisked away by police. Vehicular movement on the road on which the YSR Telangana Party leader and workers were marching was disrupted for some time.

Sharmila was later taken into custody and shifted to a police station and subsequently a case was registered against her and others.

Police accused Sharmila of driving her vehicle in a rash and negligent manner, abusing cops and deterring them from discharging their duty.

In spite of the best possible efforts in pursuing her to let the traffic go Sharmila and her cadre wilfully blocked the road and created public nuisance, a complaint said.

A local court late on Tuesday night granted bail to Sharmila.

Taking exception to the case registered against his wife, Sharmila's husband Anil, said ''it was very very unfair''.

''We are not criminals...we are peace lovers...She (Sharmila) is a fighter,'' Anil said.

Condemning the TRS government's attitude, Sharmila's mother Y S Vijayamma, said people and god would reply to it. Mild tension prevailed in Warangal district on Monday after a caravan being used by Sharmila as part of her ongoing state-wide padayatra was attacked and set on fire besides damage to windowpanes of one vehicle.

In view of the law and order situation, the police had stopped Sharmila and she was told to return and sent back to Hyderabad with police escort.

Protesting the remarks of Sharmila against TRS MLA from Narsampet, the ruling party activists gathered in large numbers and in order to prevent any law and order situation, police dispersed both the TRS workers and YSR Telangana Party workers.

The YSR Telangana party leader alleged that the caravan Sharmila is using to rest during her ongoing padayatra was attacked and torched by members of the ruling TRS.

Sharmila, daughter of former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh, late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and sister of current AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, undertook the foot march which has till date, crossed the 3,500 km mark, spreading across 75 Assembly segments in Telangana, the party said.

