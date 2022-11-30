Left Menu

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 30-11-2022 10:40 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 10:33 IST
At least 6 members of family killed, 3 injured in Firozabad fire
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
At least six members of a family were killed and three injured as a fire broke out at their electronics-cum-furniture shop on the ground floor of the building they lived in here, police said.

Prima facie, it appears that an electrical short circuit led to the fire on Tuesday, gutting not only the shop but also the owners' house on the first floor, they said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed officials to provide a relief of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased, the government said.

Of the six dead, three were children, Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Tiwari said.

He said 18 fire brigade vehicles from Agra, Mainpuri, Etah and Firozabad, and personnel from 12 police stations were involved in the rescue operation, which lasted for almost two-and-half hours.

''Since the area is congested, the rescuers had to put in extra efforts,'' the SSP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

