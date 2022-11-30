Nato holds first dedicated talks on China threat to Taiwan - FT
Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 11:44 IST
Members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization held their first dedicated debate on Taiwan in September, as the United States encourages other members of NATO to pay more attention to the rising threat of China to Taiwan, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
The talks were held by the North Atlantic Council, the alliance's main political decision-making body, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
