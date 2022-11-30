Left Menu

2 dead as bomber hits Pakistan police protecting polio teams

In a statement, the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan group, or TTP, said the attack in Baluchistan targeted police to avenge the killing of their former spokesperson, Abdul Wali.He was widely known as Omar Khalid Khurasani and was killed in a bombing in Afghanistans Paktika province in August.

PTI | Quetta | Updated: 30-11-2022 12:02 IST
2 dead as bomber hits Pakistan police protecting polio teams
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A suicide bomber blew himself up near a truck carrying police officers on their way to protect polio workers outside Quetta on Wednesday, killing two people and wounding more than 20 others, mostly policemen, officials said.

Ghulam Azfer Mehser, a senior police officer, said the attack happened when the policemen were heading to the polio workers, part of a nationwide vaccination drive launched Monday. He said the bombing also damaged a nearby car carrying members of a family. The Pakistani Taliban in a statement claimed responsibility. In a statement, the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan group, or TTP, said the attack in Baluchistan targeted police to avenge the killing of their former spokesperson, Abdul Wali.

He was widely known as Omar Khalid Khurasani and was killed in a bombing in Afghanistan's Paktika province in August. His death was a heavy blow to the group. The attack on police came amid a spike in new polio cases among children. The latest vaccination campaign is the sixth such drive this year and will last for five days, aiming to inoculate children under the age of 5 in high-risk areas.

