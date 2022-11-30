3 get life term for murder over affair

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district has awarded life imprisonment to three persons, including a woman, for abducting and killing her husband over illicit relationship 13 years ago.

Additional Session Judge Harendra Bahadur Singh on Monday also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on Manohar Lal, 39, and Yunus, 42, and Rs 20,000 on Nusrat Jahan, 39.

On May 23, 2009, an FIR was lodged by the father of Yaseen, a resident of Damkhodi village in Devrania area, that his son, who had gone missing, might have been killed. He alleged that Yaseen's wife, Jahan, had extramarital affairs with Manohar and Yunus Ali. Police later probed the matter and submitted its charge sheet against the three.

