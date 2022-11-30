Left Menu

Police officer suspended on bribery charge in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-11-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 15:52 IST
A deputy superintendent of police posted in the crime branch has been suspended after being caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 more than two weeks ago, an official order issued on Wednesday said.

Varinder Singh has been placed under suspension with effect from November 11, the date he was arrested, and booked in a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Anti-Corruption police station in Jammu, it said.

The order said the officer would remain attached to the police headquarters during the period of his suspension.

The DSP was arrested in the Bahu Plaza area in Trikuta Nagar here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

