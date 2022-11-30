Fire breaks out at Chandni Chowk shop, flames doused

Left Menu

The fire was brought under control by Friday morning but while the cooling process was still underway, the blaze reignited again and turned massive by the evening.On Saturday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena visited the market and said a multi-disciplinary committee had been constituted to look into ways to effectively address issues like hanging wires and overloaded circuits.He sought the active involvement of residents and other stakeholders in areas like Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar and Paharganj, among others.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 16:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at a cloth shop in central Delhi's Chandni Chowk area on Wednesday, fire officials said. Fire fighters were informed about the blaze at 10.38 am, the officials said. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control at 11.35 am. No casualty was reported, they added. In a related incident, the cooling process is underway at the wholesale market in Bhagirath Palace which was gutted in a massive fire last week, officials said. Two fire tenders are still at spot and dealing with the cooling process to ensure that the flames are completely doused, the officials said. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has requested the Centre, Delhi government and insurance companies to help start rehabilitation work for the affected traders of Bhagirath Place market where more than 250 shops have been gutted. The fire was brought under control by Friday morning but while the cooling process was still underway, the blaze reignited again and turned massive by the evening.

On Saturday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena visited the market and said a multi-disciplinary committee had been constituted to look into ways to effectively address issues like hanging wires and overloaded circuits.

He sought the active involvement of residents and other stakeholders in areas like Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar and Paharganj, among others. He has also sought a report within 30 days.

