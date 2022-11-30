Putin's spy chief says he discussed Ukraine with CIA director - RIA

The head of Russia's foreign intelligence service Sergei Naryshkin discussed nuclear issues and Ukraine in a meeting earlier this month with United States Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.

Elizabeth Rood, chargee d'affaires at the U.S. embassy in Moscow, previously told RIA that Burns "did not negotiate anything and he did not discuss a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine".

