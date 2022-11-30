Left Menu

Pinky Irani arrested in conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's extorion case

Police on Wednesday arrested Pinky Irani, who allegedly introduced Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez to Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in connection with an extortion case linked to the conman, officials said. A Delhi court on Tuesday granted regular bail to actor Fernandez in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, saying the fact that the accused was not arrested during the investigation makes it a case for grant of bail.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 18:16 IST
Pinky Irani arrested in conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's extorion case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Wednesday arrested Pinky Irani, who allegedly introduced Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez to Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in connection with an extortion case linked to the conman, officials said. Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said that Irani, a resident of Mumbai, has joined the investigation at the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) office. ''After having sufficient evidence against her, she has been arrested in this case and produced before the court where her police remand for three days has been granted. Further investigation is in progress,'' Nalwa said. A Delhi court on Tuesday granted regular bail to actor Fernandez in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, saying the fact that the accused was not arrested during the investigation makes it a case for grant of bail. Fernandez was in September questioned by the EOW in connection with the extortion case. Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating various people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

On August 17, the Enforcement Directorate filed a charge sheet naming Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar.

According to the ED, Fernandez and another Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022