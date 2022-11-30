Left Menu

Man gets 10-year jail for rape

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 30-11-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 21:10 IST
A court has sentenced a house owner to 10 years of imprisonment for raping a woman who lived as a tenant in Haryana's Gurugram district a year ago.

Additional district and sessions judge Rahul Bishnoi also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on Vijay Kumar.

On November 22, 2021, the crime occurred when the woman was alone at her home as her husband was on duty and children were on tuition The accused also made an objectionable video and threatened to release it online if she filed any complaint against him. He also threatened that he would kill her husband.

The convict was booked under IPC sections of rape, hurt and criminal intimidation at the Bhondsi police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

