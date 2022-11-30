Left Menu

Soccer-Australia holding Denmark 0-0 at halftime to stay in box seat

Reuters | Al Wakrah | Updated: 30-11-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 21:18 IST
Australia were clinging on to a 0-0 draw against Denmark at halftime in their World Cup Group D match at Al Janoub Stadium on Wednesday, which would be enough to reach the last 16 as things stand with Tunisia drawing 0-0 with France.

Denmark's Jesper Lindstrom had a shot blocked and Mathias Jensen had an effort parried over by Australia keeper Mat Ryan, while Riley McGree had a shot for Australia saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

