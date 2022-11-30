White House welcomes news of death of ISIS leader

The White House welcomed the news that militant group Islamic State's leader Abu al-Hassan al-Hashemi al-Quraishi was killed, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

"We're still working our way through that," Kirby said, when asked about reports of the leader's death. "We welcome the announcement that another leader of ISIS is no longer walking the face of the Earth."

