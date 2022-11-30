Interpol confirms red notice for Angola's billionaire Isabel dos Santos
Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 22:03 IST
Global police agency Interpol confirmed on Wednesday it had issued a red notice for Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos, daughter of the country's former president, requesting that law enforcement authorities worldwide locate and provisionally arrest her.
