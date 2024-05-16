US to issue rules on Chinese connected vehicles this fall
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Wednesday that her department plans to issue proposed rules on Chinese connected vehicles this fall, citing national security risks to Americans' data.
Raimondo said last week the United States could take "extreme action" and ban Chinese connected vehicles or impose restrictions on them after the Biden administration in February launched a probe into whether Chinese vehicle imports pose national security risks. Raimondo told a U.S. Senate committee on Wednesday, "The national security risks are quite significant."
