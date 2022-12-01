Left Menu

`Korean' woman YouTuber harassed on Mumbai street, video goes viral

A video showing a woman YouTuber, reportedly from South Korea, being sexually harassed by a young man on a Mumbai street went viral on Wednesday night.Police said they had not received any complaint, but they have taken notice of the incident on their own and started a probe.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2022 00:01 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 00:01 IST
`Korean' woman YouTuber harassed on Mumbai street, video goes viral
  • Country:
  • India

A video showing a woman YouTuber, reportedly from South Korea, being sexually harassed by a young man on a Mumbai street went viral on Wednesday night.

Police said they had not received any complaint, but they have taken notice of the incident on their own and started a probe. A Twitter handle which shared the video claimed that the woman was from South Korea and was livestreaming in suburban Khar area when the incident took place around 8 pm.

The video showed a young man coming very close to her and trying to pull her by holding her hand even when she protested.

As the woman began to walk away from the spot, the same man again appeared on a motorbike with a friend, offering her a lift while she told him in broken English that she did not want one. No one has approached police with a complaint yet, but investigation has started and police are looking for the man who harassed the woman, said a local police official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
3
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
4
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Alberta, Canada -EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Alberta, Canada -EMSC

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022