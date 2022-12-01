Taliban silence Voice of America broadcasts in Afghanistan
- Country:
- United States
The Voice of America said Wednesday that Taliban authorities have banned FM radio broadcasts from VOA and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty in Afghanistan, starting Thursday.
VOA said Taliban authorities cited "complaints they have received about programming content" without providing specifics.
VOA and RFE are funded by the U.S. government, though they claim editorial independence.
The Taliban overran Afghanistan in August 2021 as American and NATO forces were in the final weeks of their pullout from the country after 20 years of war.
Despite initially promising a more moderate rule, they have restricted rights and freedoms and widely implemented their harsh interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia.
The advocacy group Reporters Without Borders said recently that Afghanistan has lost 40% of its media outlets and 60% of its journalists since the Taliban takeover.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kevin McCarthy faces high-wire act as Republicans close in on U.S. House majority
U.S. judge rules COVID-era border expulsion order unlawful
Trump launches 2024 U.S. presidential run, getting jump on rivals
Republicans on verge of U.S. House majority in midterm elections
EXPLAINER-What legal problems does U.S. presidential candidate Trump face?