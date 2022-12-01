Vizhinjam attack was with clear intention, says Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday came out against the recent violent protests by the anti-seaport agitators in Vizhinjam and said such agitations were with a ''clear intention'' to destroy tranquility in the society and upset the peaceful life of the people.

There were widespread attacks against the police and public threats to attack the police station but the police force cleverly realised the intention of the assailants, he said, addressing the passing out parade of a new batch of women police constables here via online.

The Chief Minister was breaking his silence over the violent attack on the local police station as part of the ongoing protest by the local fishermen community under the aegis of the Latin Church.

''We have seen that certain agitators had switched to the path of violence with a clear intention to destroy the tranquility in the society and upset the peaceful life of the people. As part of that, there were attacks against the police and open threats to attack the police station,'' Vijayan said.

Appreciating the police personnel for the handling of the issue, he said their courageous restraint was the reason why things did not turn out the way the attackers intended. Fisherfolk of Vizhinjam and other coastal areas have been protesting for more than four months against the under-construction seaport, and also led to violence on November 26 and 27. The protesters attacked Vizhinjam police station on the night of November 27, injuring several policemen.

The state police on Wednesday said that investigation has not reached a stage to suggest involvement of any extremist groups in the recent incidents of violence at Vizhinjam here.

