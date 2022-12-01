Left Menu

Major haul of explosives in West Bengal, 2 arrested

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-12-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 13:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
In a major haul, a huge quantity of gunpowder, socket bombs and firearms were seized from a house in Kashipur area in South 24 Parganas district, a police officer said.

Two persons, the owner of the house and his son, were arrested during the raid on Wednesday night by the police following a tip-off, he said.

''We seized 15 kg gun powder, five socket bombs, one cartridge, one single barrel gun, 17 empty metal containers for making socket bombs, one semi-finished gun from the house of Nabirul Molla at Natapukur area under Kashipur police station,'' the officer said.

Molla and his son were arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

