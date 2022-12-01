Left Menu

Russia's Lavrov says West missed a chance to avoid Ukraine conflict

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-12-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 14:22 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that the West had a real chance to avoid conflict in Ukraine, but had chosen to spurn Russian proposals to halt the expansion of NATO and agree a special security status for Kyiv.

Lavrov made the comments during a news conference in Moscow.

The West says Russia's proposals made in the run-up to the Ukraine war were unrealistic and insincere.

