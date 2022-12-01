Russia's Lavrov says U.S. and NATO are participants in Ukraine war
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that the United States and NATO were participants in the Ukraine war because of the support they were providing to Kyiv.
Lavrov told a news conference that Washington and the Atlantic alliance were involved in the war because they were supplying arms to Ukraine and providing it with military training on their territory.
