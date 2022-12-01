Left Menu

Kerala HC declines to interfere in PIL challenging rules for appointment of ministers' personal staff

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 01-12-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 16:24 IST
Kerala HC declines to interfere in PIL challenging rules for appointment of ministers' personal staff
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Thursday declined to interfere in a PIL challenging the rules for appointment of personal staff of ministers and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, saying it is a policy matter of the government.

A Division Bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly also rejected the demand to end the grant of pension and family pension to personal staff of ministers and opposition leader. Disposing of a batch of pleas, the court, however, observed that a limit should be fixed in the appointment of personal staff of the chief minister, ministers, chief whip and Leader of Opposition.

The pleas claimed that the state government was spending at least Rs 80 crore per annum on the pension of such staff besides other benefits which would increase this amount by another Rs 10 crore.

In addition to that, the government was also spending at least Rs 40 crore every year on salaries and travel fare of the personal staff, one of the pleas had claimed.

It had contended that neither the Centre nor any of the other states in country were giving pension and family pension to personal staff and only Kerala was doing this.

The pleas were filed in the wake of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan raising the issue of personal staff of ministers being eligible for pension after two years of service.

The Governor had termed the practice of giving pension to personal staff of ministers just after completing two years as a gross violation and abuse of authority and misuse and abuse of money of the people of Kerala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022