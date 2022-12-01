Left Menu

Punjab: Pak hands over BSF jawan who accidentally crossed IB

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 17:03 IST
A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, who inadvertently crossed over to the Pakistani side on Thursday morning in the Punjab sector, has been handed over to the Indian authorities, a force spokesperson said.

The jawan was undertaking zero line checking along the India-Pakistan international border (IB) near BSF post G G Base in Abohar sector.

The jawan crossed over to the other side inadvertently due to dense fog and resulting ''extremely poor visibility'' around 6.30 am, the spokesperson said.

''He was safely handed over to the BSF during a flag meeting with Pakistan Rangers at 1.50 pm,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

