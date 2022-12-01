Left Menu

Cabinet approves Research Report on disability-related costs

Gungubele said the rapid evaluation report covered the period from 2018 to 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 01-12-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 17:14 IST
Cabinet approves Research Report on disability-related costs
Cabinet has considered and approved the Research Report on disability-related costs for households with children with disabilities and adults with physical disabilities.

This was on Thursday announced by Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele during a post-Cabinet press briefing.

The report was commissioned by the Department for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD), in partnership with the United Nations (UN) Development Programme (UNDP).

It provides information on disability-related costs for households with children with disabilities and adults with physical disabilities.

He said: "The research insights provide evidence of cost estimates for, among others, the determination of social-security benefits subsidisation of services for persons with disabilities."

He said the report complements the study also done by the UNDP between 2013 and 2015 on elements of the financial and economic costs of disability households in South Africa. The report will be published after it has been gazetted.

Meanwhile, at the same meeting Cabinet received an evaluation report that assessed the compliance rate by national and provincial departments on the preferential procurement application on businesses owned by women, youth and persons with disabilities.

Gungubele said the rapid evaluation report covered the period from 2018 to 2021.

"Data was collected from National Treasury's Central Supplier Database (CSD) and respondents from departments to the questionnaires sent to them.

"The data did not, however, capture information from all the departments, but was sufficient enough to guide Cabinet on areas that need strengthening to ensure full compliance," he said.

Cabinet, he said, approved all the intervention recommendations that will ensure government complies with the 40% procurement to women in particular.

"Some of the recommendations include the enhancement of the CSD software, and the training and awareness raising of accounting officers and Supply Chain Management practitioners in departments," he said.

The full report will be posted on the DWYPD's website.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

