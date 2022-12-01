Man's suicide after cop thrashes father: NHRC seeks report from Chhattisgarh DGP

The National Human Rights Commission issued a notice to Chhattisgarh police chief on Thursday over the suicide of a man after his father was allegedly beaten up by a police personnel.

The Commission said the incident amounted to 'violation of the right to life and dignity of victims'.

The 23-year-old man jumped in front of a moving train in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district after he spotted a constable beating his father at a police station. ''The son suffered humiliation when he saw his father being beaten up by the police and committed suicide out of embarrassment. A precious human life has been lost due to the apparent insensible and inhuman approach of the police personnel,'' an NHRC statement read.

''The Commission has issued a notice to the Director General of Police, Chhattisgarh, calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks, including action taken against the police personnel responsible and whether any relief has been granted to the aggrieved family,'' the statement added.

The commission has also asked its special rapporteur for Chhattisgarh, Umesh Kumar Sharma, to visit the police station in Bilaspur district to enquire and find out the culpability of the public servant.

According to the NHRC, the victim's motorcycle collided with a group of women who registered a complaint against him following which the police arrived at his house.

As the 23-year-old man was not found, the police instead took his father to the police station.

After hearing the news, the man reached the police station and found that his father was being beaten up by the police personnel in their custody.

The man and his father were later released by the police. The next day, the young man, who was reportedly upset due to the incident, left his house and committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train, it added.

