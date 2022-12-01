Left Menu

PTI | Etah(Up) | Updated: 01-12-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 20:08 IST
UP: Man dies after being hit by truck over money dispute
A 55-year-old man died after being hit by a tractor following a dispute over money in Tajpur Adda village under the Raja of Rampur police station area here on Thursday morning, police said.

The victim was identified as Sevak Sharma.

One Ashwani Kashyap had gone to plough the farm of Anil Sharma with his tractor when he had a dispute over the payment for the work, Additional Superintendent of Police Crime, VK Pandey said.

While leaving the field, Kashyap hit Sevak Sharma with the tractor, killing him on the spot, he added. Kashyap escaped leaving the tractor behind, he said, adding that enraged over the incident, Sharma's family members reached Kashyap's house and set it on fire.

On receiving information, police reached the spot to control the situation and pacified both parties, he said, adding that the dead body has been sent for postmortem examination.

On the complaint of the family, a case has been lodged against Kashyap who has been arrested and is being interrogated, he said.

The ASP said in view of the prevailing situation in the village, the force of several police stations has been deployed there and the situation is under control.

